Investigators Say Woman Had Marijuana In Her System at the Time of Deadly 2015 Crash

A local woman is heading to trial, on charges connected to a deadly 2015 car wreck in Millcreek.



Investigators say 38-year-old Corie Applebee was driving her SUV on December 6th, 2015 when she suddenly swerved off the road, in the 5200 block of Wattsburg Road.

She was thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized. Her passenger, 36-year-old Daniel Gehrlein was killed at the scene.

Millcreek police recently filed charges against Applebee, including accident involving death, driving without a license, and DUI.

Investigators Tuesday testified that blood tests showed Applebee had marijuana in her system, and was speeding at the time of the crash.

The speed limit in the area of the crash was 35 miles per hour. Millcreek Police Cpl. Anthony Chimera, who is also an accident scene investigator, testified Tuesday that using marks on the road, he calculated her speed to be 62 miles per hour.