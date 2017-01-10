Investigators Say Woman Had Marijuana In Her System at the Time - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Investigators Say Woman Had Marijuana In Her System at the Time of Deadly 2015 Crash

Posted: Updated:

A local woman is heading to trial, on charges connected to a deadly 2015 car wreck in Millcreek.

Investigators say 38-year-old Corie Applebee was driving her SUV on December 6th, 2015 when she suddenly swerved off the road, in the 5200 block of Wattsburg Road.

She was thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized. Her passenger, 36-year-old Daniel Gehrlein was killed at the scene.

Millcreek police recently filed charges against Applebee, including accident involving death, driving without a license, and DUI.

Investigators Tuesday testified that blood tests showed Applebee had marijuana in her system, and was speeding at the time of the crash.

The speed limit in the area of the crash was 35 miles per hour. Millcreek Police Cpl. Anthony Chimera, who is also an accident scene investigator, testified Tuesday that using marks on the road, he calculated her speed to be 62 miles per hour.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com