Community Schools Partnership Names Five Directors for Pilot Program

The Community Schools Partnership between United Way and Erie's Public Schools announced that it has hired five directors to lead the pilot programs in five city schools. The directors for Edison, Emerson-Gridley, McKinley, Wayne, and Pfeiffer-Burleigh schools were introduced at a news conference at the district administration building. They were chosen for the $60,000-a-year posts from a pool of 200 applicants.

The event was packed with community partners and corporate sponsors who are providing funding and support for the program, including LORD Corporation, Erie Insurance, UPMC Hamot, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The program is designed to bring resources right into schools to meet the health, wellness and social needs of families in their neighborhood.

The directors are Sonia Rios for McKinley Elementary, Meghan Easter at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary, Jamilia Gates will lead the program at Wayne School, Tami Krzeszewski-Conway at Edison and Katrina Byrd for Emerson-Gridley School. Some of the hires are from the local community, and have already been at work in the schools in some capacity, including Jamilia Gates. "Well I'm committed to this idea, because I'm from the inner city of Erie, I grew up here, I know what they go through, I've been there, so I feel like I can bring that facet to this whole overall program," Gates said. Other hires are from outside, among them Katrina Byrd who has experience with a successful community schools initiative back at home in her native Brooklyn, NY. "I worked with community schools in Brooklyn NY, and when I heard about this one, I said I have to be part of this again. It's new and it's starting just from the beginning and we could create a whole lot of things together moving forward," Byrd said.

Those involved in the program began three days of training today. After that, each new director will do an assessment with their school community to determine what resources are needed the most. Sonia Rios said that input is essential. "We really want the community to come in and know that we want to listen to them and what they need as well for their children, not just what we think that they need," Sonia Rios said. "So that's the number one thing is to make sure that we're partnering appropriately with the community to really provide authentic support."