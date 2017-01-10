Allegheny Named River of the Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Allegheny Named River of the Year

The results of a statewide on-line poll causing celebration in Warren County.

The Allegheny River beating out three finalists to be named Pennsylvania River of the Year for 2017.

Warren County's tourist promotion campaign focuses on the outdoors, and the river is the center of the effort.

So boosters plan to immediately put out the word about the ranking.

Businesses that rely on tourists, like Allegheny Outfitters, think the number one ranking will draw more visitors to the county, spending more money to enjoy the outdoors.

Allegheny Outfitters Owner Piper VanOrd said, "The awareness, I am sure will bring in folks from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Buffalo. We are within a days drive of a quarter of the nation's population. So this really could be from all corners."

The same on-line poll honored nearby Connewango Creek in 2015.

