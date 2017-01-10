Dr. Jay Badams Accepts Superintendent Job at New England-Area District

Erie School District Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams has accepted the same position at School Administrative Unit #70, an interstate school district for the public schools of Hanover, N.H. and Norwich, Vt., he told Erie News Now Tuesday evening.

The district informed Badams of his selection Tuesday; his hiring was approved by SAU #70 school board tonight.

SAU #70 is a school district of roughly 2,200 students whose border is split by the Connecticut River, near Dartmouth College.

Badams was also a candidate for the open superintendent position in the Essex-Westford School District in Vermont, but was not selected. The district announced Beth Ellen Cobb was selected early Tuesday. He was one of 28 candidates and one of three finalists for that position.

Badams had undergone extensive interviews throughout three days in the New England area, including one that lasted all day Friday, Jan. 6, with SAU #70, he said.

Badams has ties to the Hanover/Norwich area; his daughter attends college in the New England area, one of the reasons he decided to apply to these specific school districts, he said.

Dr. Badams told Erie News Now last month that he is committed to seeing through the push to secure fair state funding for Erie’s Public Schools.

The district is in much better shape now than when he took it over, including the makeup of the school board, Badams said by phone Tuesday.