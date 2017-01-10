Dr. Jay Badams Accepts Superintendent Job at New England-Area Di - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dr. Jay Badams Accepts Superintendent Job at New England-Area District

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Badams and Erie schools get financial advice Dr. Badams and Erie schools get financial advice
ERIE, Pa. -

Erie School District Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams has accepted the same position at School Administrative Unit #70, an interstate school district for the public schools of Hanover, N.H. and Norwich, Vt., he told Erie News Now Tuesday evening.

The district informed Badams of his selection Tuesday; his hiring was approved by SAU #70 school board tonight.

SAU #70 is a school district of roughly 2,200 students whose border is split by the Connecticut River, near Dartmouth College.

Badams was also a candidate for the open superintendent position in the Essex-Westford School District in Vermont, but was not selected. The district announced Beth Ellen Cobb was selected early Tuesday. He was one of 28 candidates and one of three finalists for that position.

Badams had undergone extensive interviews throughout three days in the New England area, including one that lasted all day Friday, Jan. 6, with SAU #70, he said.

Badams has ties to the Hanover/Norwich area; his daughter attends college in the New England area, one of the reasons he decided to apply to these specific school districts, he said.

Dr. Badams told Erie News Now last month that he is committed to seeing through the push to secure fair state funding for Erie’s Public Schools.

The district is in much better shape now than when he took it over, including the makeup of the school board, Badams said by phone Tuesday.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com