Pair Charged for Meth, Attempted Break-Ins in Saegertown Heading - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pair Charged for Meth, Attempted Break-Ins in Saegertown Heading to Trial

The case is moving forward against two people, who were charged after police say they found meth on them, following several attempted break-ins Christmas Day.

Thomas Reese, 40, and Heidi Timme, 34, both waived their preliminary hearings Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say it all started when the pair went into a random Saegertown home during a Christmas party. The suspects reportedly left when asked after someone called police.

Troopers say the caller then said the pair tried to break into a funeral home and historical center before attempting to get inside a nearby duplex.

State Police say they arrested both behind the duplex and found the drugs.

Drug charges against both and attempted burglary charges against Reese have all been bound over for trial.

