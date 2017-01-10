Grant Approved for Conneaut Lake Revitalization Efforts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Grant Approved for Conneaut Lake Revitalization Efforts

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA -

Conneaut Lake has been approved of a grant that will help them improve Water St.
Crawford County representative, Parke Wentling, announced today, that Conneaut Lake will receive $475,000 to continue their revitalization efforts.
This money will be used to update Water St with handicap accessible side-walks, crosswalks, and improved lighting.
This is the second phase of the communities revitalization plan.
With these improvements to Water St, the folks of Conneaut Lake hope to draw in more visitors and businesses.

