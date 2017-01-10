Crowd Goes Wild For Big Shot By Player With Special Needs

Friends on the stands captured the moment of Union City 8th grader, Jared Kosienski scoring his first ever points in a basketball game during last Saturday's match.

"The whole crowd went crazy it was just amazing for everyone," said Jamon Higley, a 9th grade basketball player who filmed the shot.

"It's amazing, that was my first one I ever made...and feels so great for audience to cheer for me," said Jared Kosienski.

Jared has special needs and spent his summer preparing for the upcoming basketball season, determined to get on the court.

"Several times he would come get me, 'mom mom, you got to come outside, you've got to tape me. I got to show my coach that I can help the team. I got to play this year, I'm going to do whatever it takes to play this year," said Gail Kosienski, Jared's mom.

Jared has played in every game this season hoping to score his first basket. His teammates helping him do just that.

"I started to realize during the second game that all the plays were written for Jared, because basically every time any of the kids got the ball they would feed it to Jared, or feed it to each other then to Jared. It was all about making Jared score," said Gail Kosienski.

"Anytime Jared touches the ball you hear, particularly from our freshman who are in the crowd, and I think all the rest of the parents and even fans from other teams catch on to that energy you see," said Adam McNulty, Head Middle School Coach, Assistant 9th Grade Coach.

Both coaches said Jared has been a key player on their team, helping his teammates come together and proving the saying right 'there's no I in team.'

"As a team it's made us a lot less selfish, not just basketball wise but personal wise. Everyone understands and everyone really looks out for one another,"said Mike Krause, Head 9th Grade Coach.

"He's definitely the heart and soul of the team. The boys really rallied around him," said McNulty.

While Jared is already onto his next goal of the season, he's staying positive about the outcome.

"It doesn't matter if you don't make it. It's just a sport, and it's just about having fun," said Jared Kosienski.