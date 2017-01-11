Humane Society Seizes Two Animals From Home, One Deceased - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Humane Society Seizes Two Animals From Home, One Deceased

The Humane Society of NWPA seized two animals, one deceased, from a home in east Erie Tuesday night.

Animal cruelty investigators with the help of Erie Police seized a male pitbull and recovered the body of a deceased cat from the 900 block of East 25th Street around 7 p.m. after obtaining a search warrant.

They received the warrant based on a graphic video they received that was posted online of a man allegedly allowing and encouraging his dog to attack and kill a cat.

The video showing the graphic attack was sent from the suspect to a friend.

The suspect was not home at the time they arrived.

"Very friendly, people friendly dog. It's unfortunate the dog was just doing what the owner was encouraging him to do...I've been doing this job for 14 years, this is the most graphic thing I've ever witnessed," said Lisa Stiles, Chief Investigating Officer at the Humane Society of NWPA.

Police have yet to release the identity of the owner. He could face a misdemeanor first degree animal cruelty charge with up to two years in prison and a $12,000 fine.

