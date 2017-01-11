Erie Man Who Shot, Threatened to Kill Man Heading to Trial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Who Shot, Threatened to Kill Man Heading to Trial

A district judge determined Wednesday there is enough evidence to send the suspect who police say shot a man and threatened to kill him to trial.

Shaiquan Stanback, 23, of Erie, was held for court on all charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, during his preliminary hearing.

However, one of the weapons charges was changed.

Officers say Stanback was driving near East 20th and Wayne with a woman in October when he spotted a man walking, who was the woman's ex, and got out of the car and shot him.

Stanback allegedly shot the victim once in his left leg, breaking it, before the bullet traveled into his right leg.

Investigators say Stanback then stood over the victim, said "I will smoke you," then ran from the scene.

Stanback remains behind bars in the Erie County Prison.

