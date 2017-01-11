Second Ship May Join Flagship Niagara At Maritime Museum

It's possible the Flagship Niagara may soon share its bayfront berth with another ship.

Erie News Now has learned the Flagship Niagara League is considering leasing a second ship, probably a schooner, to join Niagara at the Erie Maritime Museum.

The Niagara is frequently away from Erie during the summer, sailing to other Great Lakes ports, and many visitors are disappointed.

So the league thinks having another ship would be a plus when Niagara is not in town.

Flagship Niagara League Executive Director Shawn Waskiewicz said, "So we're looking at leasing a second vessel, hopefully getting a vessel by Memorial Day so that when Niagara is out of town there is another ship here, that people can take a day sail or a tour."

If the league does lease another ship, it would be much smaller than the Niagara.