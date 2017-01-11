Erie Community Foundation Announces New Giving Initiatives

The Erie Community Foundation announced some changes today as they rolled out the 2017 guidelines for non-profit organizations applying for grants. The foundation hosted an informational session at the Erie Playhouse. Foundation President Mike Batchelor brought non-profit organizations up-to-date on what they need to know to apply for some 600-thousand-dollars in competitive "Helping Today" grants that will be distributed this year.

The foundation also announced a new program called "The Giving Pledge." They will ask hundreds of non-profits to reach out to their donors and friends over the next few months, and encourage them to leave a lasting legacy in their wills and estates. "We're trying to take the energy of Erie Gives and move it into another topic area," said Batchelor, "and we think what would happen if over 300 non-profits all had the same message, encouraging people to think about their wills and estate plans to leave a legacy for their favorite charity?" The foundation hopes the donors catch the concept of making their support last. "We're hoping that non-profits over the next three or four months talk to their donors friends and their boards and ask them to consider making a long-term philanthropic investment to support a charity that they care about forever," Batchelor said.

The Erie Community Foundation Board is increasing the pool of matching funds for this year's Erie Gives by 30% to $130 thousand. They will ask their corporate sponsors to increase their match as well.