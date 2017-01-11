Erie School Board Moving Ahead in Finding New Superintendent - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie School Board Moving Ahead in Finding New Superintendent

Posted: Updated:

The Erie School Board is not wasting time in finding a new superintendent. Dr. Jay Badams announced last night he is leaving to take a superintendent's job in New England.
   

The board has already scheduled a special meeting on Thursday to map out the process in which a new leader will be hired. The board will decide whether it wants to hire from within, or conduct a external search.
   

The state has declared the district in financial watch status, and the new superintendent will be responsible for guiding Erie through its financial recovery plan. Badams says the new superintendent should have  a lot of business savvy.

"These are definitely skills the next superintendent will have. I had to learn them. That was something I always felt was lacking in my own background.  I was a curriculum guy, not a budget guy," he said.

The board will have plenty of time to make its decision on the new hire. Badams' last day on the job will be in June.

