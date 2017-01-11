Urgent Need For Blood Donors at Community Blood Bank In Erie

There is an urgent need, as a blood shortage is impacting the Erie and Western New York region with winter weather and illness continuing to reduce donor turn-out. The Community Blood Bank in Erie says partner hospitals prefer to have a three-day supply of all blood types and at this point, the blood bank on Peach Street in Erie, is approaching a 1-and-a-half-day supply of A-negative, O-negative and O-positive.

Donors this week can take advantage of three different promotions that the blood bank is currently running. While supplies last, donors this month will receive a coffee mug in celebration of National Blood Donor month.

This Friday, all donors will receive a rubber duck in honor of National Rubber Duckie Day. You can give blood if it's been 56 days since donating last, are at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the last year and do not have a cold or flu. Donation hours at the Community Blood Bank in Erie are weekdays 8am to 5pm and on Saturday from 9am to 12:30pm. ###