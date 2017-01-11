Waterford Man Charged with Attempted Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Waterford Man Charged with Attempted Homicide

A Waterford man is charged with attempted homicide after State Police say he fired a gun at two women.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on South Park Row in Waterford Borough.

Troopers say Eric Boyajian, 31, fired multiple rounds at the two victims as they tried to drive away from him.

Both escaped without injury.

State Police later arrested Boyajian.

He was arraigned on charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Boyajian sits in the Erie County Prison without bail.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
