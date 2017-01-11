Pit Bull & Dead Cat Seized, Charges Pending Against Owner

Charges are pending against an Erie man, who is accused of allowing his pit bull to attack and kill a cat on camera.

The pit bull, named Kovu, is now being held by the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

After receiving a graphic video, filed and served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of East 25th Street.

According to investigators, a man is seen in the video provoking the dog to attack and kill a cat.

The animal shelter is not releasing the video, saying that it is too graphic.

Officers seized the pit bull and recovered the remains of the dead cat.

The Humane Society of Northwestern PA will file a misdemeanor one charge of animal cruelty against the owner.

His name has not yet been released.