Edinboro Raffle Winner Goes to Big Game - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro Raffle Winner Goes to Big Game

EDINBORO, Pa. -

One of Edinboro University's biggest fundraiser's of the year involves an all-expense paid trip to the NFL's biggest game of the year.

A $10 donation got your name into the big barrel. The winner is a former Edinboro University wrestler, Torsten Gillespie. He was not present for the drawing.

Gillespie had a career mark of 101-65 between 2007 and 2011.

All proceeds in the raffle benefit the Edinboro University Athletic Department.

