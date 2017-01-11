Edinboro Raffle Winner Goes to Big Game

One of Edinboro University's biggest fundraiser's of the year involves an all-expense paid trip to the NFL's biggest game of the year.

A $10 donation got your name into the big barrel. The winner is a former Edinboro University wrestler, Torsten Gillespie. He was not present for the drawing.

Gillespie had a career mark of 101-65 between 2007 and 2011.

All proceeds in the raffle benefit the Edinboro University Athletic Department.