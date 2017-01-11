Big Change For Some This Tax Season

Tax season begins Monday, January 23rd, which means you can expect any refunds about 21 days from filing.

Jason Williams, Office Manager at Liberty Tax Service on East 26th Street said when filing come prepared with W-2 forms from all of your jobs; as well as social security cards, and if you are claiming children, birth certificates.

You can also bring any documents for tax deductions. He adds the sooner you can get your taxes submitted, the better for you.

"It gets your information into the IRS. That way, there's less chance of somebody else taking your information, and filing a tax return for you...Same situation with children, that way two people can't claim the same kids," said Williams.

This year, lower income families need to be aware of a law passed back in 2015 called the PATH Act, which will prevent the IRS from issuing their refunds until February 15th.

"It's a way to hopefully crack down on the Earned Income Credit fraud that is going on with the IRS," said Williams.

The Path Act, formally known as The Protecting Americans From Tax Hikes Act of 2015, will affect up to 30 million people, specifically those in the Earned Income Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit programs. Earned Income Credit is one of the biggest fraud areas in the IRS.

"This gives them a little bit more time to audit some tax returns and make sure that people are claiming children properly,"> he explained.

Also, if you don't have health insurance, the fine has increased.

"This year the penalty, I believe, is up to $695 if you don't have the health insurance, and any dependent that you claim on your tax return you are liable for them if they aren't covered with health insurance."

While you will be fined if you don't currently have health insurance, Williams recommends getting it now, to be covered and protect yourself from a fine next year.

For those who wait until last minute to file your taxes, you have until April 18th.