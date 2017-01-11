About a roundabout: PennDOT's new video informs drivers ahead of busy 2017 season

Karen Krieger wasn't sure what to think when the PennDOT first installed a roundabout at the intersection of Rt. 19 and Rt. 97 in Waterford in 2014.

"It was kind of scary," said Krieger, of Waterford.

But now, over two years later, she's changed her mind.

"I don't use it a lot but I do like it," she said of the single-lane traffic pattern.

Information helped changed Krieger's mind, videos like the one PennDOT released Wednesday, which shows drivers step-by-step ways to use roundabouts. They include like yielding to oncoming traffic, maintaining a constant traffic flow and signaling when leaving the roundabout.

"We hope this video would help that process, to show people how to navigate it and give them a little feel for a roundabout," said Jim Carroll, PennDOT District 1 spokesman.

The video comes months before PennDOT resumes work on a pair of roundabouts in Saegertown. Engineers are also in the planning stages of one near Millfair Rd. on the Millcreek Twp./Fairview Twp. line, and another near Sharon. Statewide, 20 are under construction, and another ten are set for the next two years.

The main reason? Safety.

"Compared to a comparable-sized signalized intersection, there's a 90 percent reduction in fatal accidents at a roundabout, and a 75 percent reduction of injury-causing accidents," said Carroll, citing national studies.

The roundabout in Waterford, which remains the only existing one of its kind in Northwestern Pa., has been working, Carroll said. In the five years prior to this opening, there were 25 accidents with injuries. Since it opened in 2014: zero.

"We think that's indicative of the safety metric roundabouts have in general," he added.

The video also highlights safety for pedestrians, including the use of islands for those crossing the street a change to cross one lane at a time. Drivers also get a look into the future with the use of multi-lane roundabouts.

"This one seems to work, so add an extra lane. It can't hurt," said Jason Sadowski, of Waterford, recalling instances traffic would be backed up on Rt. 19 for "five to 10 minutes" prior to the roundabout.

But some like Krieger may need to see it to believe it.

"Oh, that sounds a little scarier," she said of the multi-lane roundabouts.

A multi-lane roundabout is in the works for the Meadville area, but not for years to come, Carroll said.

You can view the full video here.