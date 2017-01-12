Breaking Down Erie Community School's Program

The 5 new community school directors will meet at the Erie School District for their third day of training, before making their assessments on Erie's community schools.

The easiest way to describe the program is providing services- outside of education- to students in the various schools.

This can be anything from health and wellness services, and even social needs for students and their families.

But what does each school need? In order to find out, the community school directors are taking part in training sessions, and that brings us to where we are now, day three of training.

After today, the community school directors will make their assessments, deciding what each school needs.

"For me what I've gotten most out of this training is, we already have so many great programs in the Erie area, and kids have a lot of needs, so how do we bring those programs and those services to the schools so the kids can utilize them the best? So everyone can really benefit from what's already available," says Meghan Easter, the director for Pfeiffer Burleigh School.



After talking with a few of the directors and getting their thoughts on the training program so far, they say they have a lot of ideas and are eager to get into the schools.



"It's going to bring that wholeness that we've been missing for a long time, I think it's going to bring that togetherness that we need. So that's why I really think it will be successful we can really get out there and hear what the community really needs, hear their issues first hand," said Jamilia Gates, director of Wayne School.



After training wraps up today, the assessments will be made and some of the directors will make their way into the schools by the end of the week.