UPDATE: Flooding Closes Several Northwestern Pennsylvania Roads

Flooding has closed several roads in northwestern Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT.

They include the following:

Crawford County

Route 19 from Route 285 in Greenwood Township to Route 6 in Vernon Township.

Route 173 from Fowler Road/Borgardus Road to Lippert/Lake Creek Road in Wayne Township.

Route 322 from Main Street/Linden Street in the City of Meadville to Lloyd Crane Drive in West Mead Township.

Route 1001 (Mystic Park Road) from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.

Route 1006 (Skeltontown Road/McClelland St.) is closed from Route 99 to Forest Avenue in Cambridge Springs.

Route 1014 (Johnston Road) from Route 408 to Brown Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 1016 (Miller Station Road) from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 2005 (Townhall Road/State Road/Marsh Road/Townhall Lane) from Creveling Road in East Fairfield Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.

Route 2008 (Wilson Shute Road) from Route 322 in West Mead Township to Mercer Pike in Union Township.

Route 2040 (Spring Street) from Route 102 to Lincoln Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 3021 (Main Street/Geneva Road) from Route 285 in Greenwood Township to Route 19 in Union Township.

Warren County

Route 3014 (Old Garland Road/Kane Road) from Route 27 to Davey Hill Road in Pittsfield Township.

Route 3007 (Davey Hill Road) from Youngsville Road in Deerfield Township to Route 27 in Pittsfield Township.

Erie County

Route 6 from the intersection with Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township to the intersection of Dutchtown Road in Mill Village Borough due to flooding.

Route 2024 (Follett Road/Hayes Road/Carter Hill Road) from Stuart Road to Follett Road in Wayne Township.

Mercer County

Route 2003 (Mercer Pike) from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Brooks Crossing Road in Greenwood Township.

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Kennard Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Forest County

Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township.

The roads are expected to reopen when the water recedes.

PennDOT says motorists should not try to drive through flooded areas or standing water on the roads.