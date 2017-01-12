New Books Donated to Lincoln School Library - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Books Donated to Lincoln School Library

Kids at Erie's Lincoln Elementary School today celebrated the arrival of 1,000 new books.

The Erie Kiwanis Club teamed up with Hooked on Books to spend $5,000 to purchase the books for the school library.

Because of the school district's financial problems, the library has not received any new books in years.

And many of the existing books are old and out of date.

The kids immediately began checking out all the new books.

And the hope is the gift will encourage reading and continued learning.

Assistant Principal John Wasiulewski said, "We want them to be life long learners. When we expose them to books and the joy of reading, they share with their little brothers and sisters. Pretty soon we have everyone reading."

The Kiwanis Club learned about the needs of the library when some of the members served as volunteers sprucing up the school last summer.

