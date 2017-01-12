Family of Arson Suspect Says He Suffers From Mental Health Issues

All charges have been bound over to trial for a western New York man charged with arson, after police say he set fire to some vehicles in the parking lot of a local towing company.

Timothy McBride, 65, of Ripley, appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

He is accused of torching two cars and damaging a truck parked on the Eddie's Collectibles lot on West 18th Street.

Police say McBride was furious, after two of his vehicles were recently towed and impounded as part of Erie police investigations. He apparently wanted them back without paying.

Erie News Now learned owner Eddie Whiteman received 200 calls from McBride in the days leading up to the fire.

In those calls, police say he threatened to burn vehicles and the business itself, "He had made over 200 phone calls to my facility and talked to my employees," said Whiteman. "The harassment level from this gentleman was just over the edge, somewhat even unbearable at times, the vulgarity to have to put up with something like this," Whiteman continued.

The fiery incident and aftermath was caught on surveillance video.

In the video you can see Whiteman rushing in his tow truck to move the burning vehicles away from a nearby home, before Erie fire fighters arrived

Police testified Thursday that McBride could also be seen on the video lighting the fire, "I'm pleased with the outcome today, he's a very dangerous man, and keeping him incarcerated is a very important thing," said Whiteman.

According to police, they were already investigating those threats when the fire happened.

Whiteman also testified Thursday that McBride even called him after the arson, "It was surreal that a man would call and almost just taunt you with the actions that he had just done," said Whiteman.



McBride's family reached out to Erie News Now after the hearing.

The defendant's brother, Danny McBride, says Timothy is a homeless veteran who served in Vietnam when he was 18-years old, and suffers from PTSD and bi-polar disorder.

They say he was fine when on his prescriptions, but when the VA Hospital lowered his medication six months ago, he changed dramatically, "So my brother and I went up to the VA, we talked to the VA we said 'This is a train wreck, something bad is going to happen here', but they didn't really act on it," said McBride.

The family wanted the community to know their story, so people may not be so quick to judge their loved one, "Seeing him on TV like he was, that's not our brother, when he's not on his meds that's not our brother, he has to be on his meds for him to be normal," said McBride. "The family feels he was let down by the system, and we just want everybody to know Timmy the person, not Timmy the arsonist," McBride continued.



Erie News Now reached out to the Erie VA Medical Center.

They could not comment on a specific patient's care, but said, "Erie VA’s Behavioral Health Clinic does provide same day service for Veterans wishing to be seen. The recovery model approach we take with Veterans who struggle with mental illness focuses on not letting mental health issues define their life. We work with the Veterans to realize their recovery goals and then equip them with support and coping skills to help them accomplish those goals. Veterans who commit to their recovery and treatment plan often find success," said Sarah Gudgeon, Public Affairs Officer with the Erie VA Medical Center.

Danny McBride acknowledges the gravity of the crime his brother's accused of committing, but says he hopes he can get the help he really needs, "We hope that he ends up in a facility to deal with his mental problems, as opposed to a prison. Because he needs to be somewhere they can put him on meds and keep him on meds and get our brother back," said McBride.

Timothy McBride plead not guilty, no trial date has been set.