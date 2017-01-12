Four People Charged After Heroin Discovered In Jamestown, NY Hom - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Four People Charged After Heroin Discovered In Jamestown, NY Home

Posted: Updated:

Four people are facing drug charges this week after SWAT team members found heroin at a Jamestown, New York home. It's part of the ongoing investigation into sales and trafficking of heroin in the Jamestown-area.

Police and SWAT members executed a search warrant to find 30 year old's Zuleyka Fuentes-Cruz and Anthony Cruz inside. Also discovered was 33 year old Sasha Cruz, and 40 year old Angel Cruz. They face charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon.

An illegal stun gun was also found inside the apartment they were all in, on Stowe Street. ##

