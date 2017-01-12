Corry-Spartansburg Area Copes with Flooding - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Corry-Spartansburg Area Copes with Flooding

Corry Flooding Corry Flooding

A lot of roads in the area remain closed because of high water.

The flooding sparked by a combination of heavy rain and melting snow.

Along Route 89 near Spartansburg, some homes were surrounded by high water.

A few people were forced to leave.

Others were not home so it is unclear how extensively their homes were damaged.

Many secondary roads were underwater.

In Corry, emergency crews were very busy directing traffic and closing roads.

Route 426 was closed, although some large trucks made it through.

The good news is no one was hurt.

But there was at least one close call.

Corry Police Chief Rich Shopene said, "We have been checking roads, checking flooding, traffic control, and barricading roads. The fire department had one water rescue, a vehicle that went through the flooding and stalled out in the middle."

Now the Corry School District was prepared to remain open tonight for children who could not get home because of flooded roads.

But we're told bus drivers managed to find alternate routes, and all the kids made it home safely.

