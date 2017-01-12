Knockout Homelessness Boxing Card Announced - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Knockout Homelessness Boxing Card Announced

The card is now official for next month's Knockout Homelessness fundraiser to benefit the Erie City Mission. This is the tenth year for the event that pits celebrity fighters up against the first family of Erie boxing, the Bizzarro family.
   

In the main event, Lou Bizzarro, Sr., a former contender for the World Lightweight Title, will take on Bob Henninger, a realtor with Howard Hanna. Also, Lou Bizzarro, Jr. will fight Matt Turk, a Senior Vice-President at Northwest Savings. And, "John Boy" Bizzarro will take on R.J. Messenger, the founder of the Iron Empire line of clothing. All three celebrity boxers have been training and will be ready to rumble.

Knockout Homelessness will be held the night of February 21 at the Bayfront Convention Center.  Dinner begins at 6pm, Boxing begins at 7pm.  To help sponsor the event, or to order tickets, contact the Erie City Mission.

