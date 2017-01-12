Cochranton Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening, Robbing Elderly Wom - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cochranton Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening, Robbing Elderly Woman

Jacob Hill Jacob Hill

The man who threatened a woman with a knife during a robbery has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Jacob Hill, 38, of Cochranton, entered the plea for a count of robbery Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say Hill got into an elderly woman's car and threatened her with a knife August 6th near North and Liberty Streets.

Police say Hill told her that he needed money, so she drove to her bank and made a withdrawal.

Officers say she handed over the cash, and Hill left the car without harming the victim.

Hill now awaits sentencing.

