Blue Canoe Burglars Captured on Camera

Titusville has experienced several burglaries at businesses throughout the city.

In an effort to track down the burglars who are responsible for the crimes, the police department is now releasing surveillance video of one of those break-ins.

On January 3, two suspects burglarized the Blue Canoe Brewery.

The incident was captured on camera.

Based on evidence at the scene, police say the two suspects broke into an adjacent building and gained access to the brewery by breaking through the business’ basement.

Once inside, the suspects made their way to the dining room and bar area, where they searched the cash register.

The two men then stole the business’ safe and escaped through the basement.

The Titusville Police Department has posted the video on Facebook.

"That is something that we've used in the past, but it is very beneficial to us,” said Detective Dustin LeGoullon. “The community has responded very well. We've gotten all kinds of information based on that."

If you have any information that can help with the case, you’re asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 1-800-223-3008.