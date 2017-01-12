UPDATE: Police Identify Suspect In Alleged Meadville Meth Lab

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) Police arrested 50-year-old Jerry Alan Whitman for operating a methamphetamine laboratory inside the homeless shelter on 169 Walnut St. He was transported to the Crawford County Correctional Facility to be arraigned on several charges.

Thursday afternoon, Meadville Police investigated a suspected meth lab inside a Meadville homeless shelter on 169 Walnut St.

Managers of the Saint James Haven for men, called police to investigate what they thought to be a meth lab they found within the facility around two p.m., Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors, told Erie News Now, the homeless shelter has brought the neighborhood nothing but problems since it was established nearly two years ago.

"They've had people in there that have made rude comments to our daughters. We've seen people expose themselves out of the window. We've contacted the church numerous times and nothing ever gets done," said Kelly Raszman, a neighbor of the shelter.

"So through our investigation, we have discovered things that made us suspicious that it might have been meth, meth-making operation and then we're continuing the investigation from there," said Michael Tautin, Assistant Chief of Meadville Police.

The Saint James Haven Shelter is the only homeless shelter for men in the Meadville area.

The shelter is an outreach ministry run by the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania.