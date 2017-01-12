Wagner announces bid for Pa. Governor at Erie County business

With nearly two years before the general election, State Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) isn't wasting time jumping into Pennsylvania's 2018 gubernatorial race. He became the first Republican to announce he wants to challenge Gov. Tom Wolf during a stop at the Maple Donuts factory in Lake City Thursday afternoon.

"I think we need to start electing somebody different, and I'm that guy," said Wagner, who has represented the Pennsylvania's 28th Senate district since 2013 after becoming the first candidate known in commonwealth history to win from a write-in campaign.

The first term senator from the York-area first launched his bid Wednesday at Penn Waste, a recycling and waste business in Manchester he owns and operates. Wagner, 61, says his business background is what makes him different.

Now, he hopes to take that business background of more than four decades to Harrisburg as Pennsylvania's top executive, fighting for lower taxes, cutting spending, and a top issue: pension reform.

"Why don't we privatize the liquor stores... and instead of losing $300 million a year, now we have $300 million we can put on the pension," said Wagner, suggesting a 401K-type plan be instituted for new state employees and politicians once they begin a new term in office.

Wagner made the announcement, flanked by the area's top republican lawmakers, including the candidate he spent more than $400,000 supporting in last year's election, State Sen. Dan Laughlin.

"I don't owe him anything as far as that goes," said Laughlin. "But I am here to support him because I think he would be a good governor."

Creating jobs is the forefront of Wagner's platform, which is why he chose the west county donut factory as one of his six stops on a statewide tour.

"Scott has a very pro-business mind, and that's what we're working for more than the governor we have now," said Charlie Burnside, owner, and someone Wagner says was one of his first customers when Penn Waste first began.

Much of Sen. Wagner's speech didn't focus on the primary election, rather the general election, taking on Gov. Wolf head-to-head.

"This governor is a failed governor, and number two, he's as bad as you can get," Wagner said.

And regarding the 2015-2016 budget impasse that dragged over nine months into the next fiscal year, Wagner had even stronger words for Wolf.

"If he was the CEO of a public corporation, he would've been fired on the spot," he said."It's time to get rid of Tom Wolf and stop playing games."

Outside of the factory, many of Wolf's supporters were protesting Wagner's visit, angry with the senator's harsh words against public unions, public school teachers and his lack of support for keeping Pennsylvania's unemployment call centers open last year resulting in over 500 jobs lost.

"Republican, Democrat, nobody is a bigger threat to this community's priorities in Harrisburg than Scott Wagner," said Daniel Doubet, an organizer for the group Keystone Progress.

Wagner said he announced early to spread his messages to as many voters as possible. That's significant with a crowded GOP field expected by the May 2018 primary, a field that could include U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-3) and former Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley.

Wagner hopes voters will buy into his message that, because billions of dollars are coming and going annually, state government should be run like a business.

"The fact that I have a private sector business background is going to be huge for Pennsylvania when I'm governor," he said.