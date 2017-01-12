Erie City Councilman Merski announces mayoral bid - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Councilman Merski announces mayoral bid

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The list of candidates for the city of Erie's top job is growing again.

Erie City Councilman Bob Merski formally announce his candidacy for mayor Thursday night. Merski, 41, will be the sixth Democrat, to enter the race.

He is in his second term on council, and was council president in 2016.

A teacher in the Erie School District, Merski says he's focused on education.

But creating jobs and combating crime are at the top of his list, and he believes his experience on council and in the community will help. 

"I have the right mix of optimism, grounded with reality and I want to move this community forward. And I think based on the amount of people here tonight, we have a very good to move this community forward," he said.

Merski is the only active city council member seeking the mayoral position.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com