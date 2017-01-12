Erie City Councilman Merski announces mayoral bid

The list of candidates for the city of Erie's top job is growing again.

Erie City Councilman Bob Merski formally announce his candidacy for mayor Thursday night. Merski, 41, will be the sixth Democrat, to enter the race.

He is in his second term on council, and was council president in 2016.

A teacher in the Erie School District, Merski says he's focused on education.

But creating jobs and combating crime are at the top of his list, and he believes his experience on council and in the community will help.

"I have the right mix of optimism, grounded with reality and I want to move this community forward. And I think based on the amount of people here tonight, we have a very good to move this community forward," he said.

Merski is the only active city council member seeking the mayoral position.