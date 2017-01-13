Crawford County Experiences Heavy Flooding In Some Areas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County Experiences Heavy Flooding In Some Areas

Posted: Updated:

According to PennDOT around 4 p.m. Thursday, eleven state roads in Crawford County were closed or still remain closed from the heavy rains and melting snow.

So far, no evacuations have been announced, despite the rising waters in some creeks like French and Cussewago.

Meadville City Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Walker said they have received calls from people affected from the flooding, mostly for flooded or wet basements and sanitary sewer backups.

He said despite those issues and some road closures, he thinks it could've been much worse.

"Other parts of town we've got some typical spots where we knew we'd have some trouble spots in terms of infrastructure and sort of overwhelming the storm water system, but overall I think we fared okay today," said Walker.

If you are experiencing any flooding situations remember safety first and to avoid driving through any standing or flowing water.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com