Crawford County Experiences Heavy Flooding In Some Areas

According to PennDOT around 4 p.m. Thursday, eleven state roads in Crawford County were closed or still remain closed from the heavy rains and melting snow.

So far, no evacuations have been announced, despite the rising waters in some creeks like French and Cussewago.

Meadville City Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Walker said they have received calls from people affected from the flooding, mostly for flooded or wet basements and sanitary sewer backups.

He said despite those issues and some road closures, he thinks it could've been much worse.

"Other parts of town we've got some typical spots where we knew we'd have some trouble spots in terms of infrastructure and sort of overwhelming the storm water system, but overall I think we fared okay today," said Walker.

If you are experiencing any flooding situations remember safety first and to avoid driving through any standing or flowing water.