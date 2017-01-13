Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Returns to Bayfront Convention Cent - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Returns to Bayfront Convention Center

Posted: Updated:

It's a big weekend down at the Bayfront Convention Center for the 16th annual Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Invitational.

The event, which draws gymnasts from around the country, is hosted by the Erie Sports Commission and Erie Gymnastics. 

If you are interested in attending, things begin Friday morning at 8 a.m. and continue through Monday afternoon.

Admission is $12 for adults, and $6 for children over the age of 3.

For more information you can visit: www.eriegymnastics.com

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com