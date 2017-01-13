Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Returns to Bayfront Convention Center

It's a big weekend down at the Bayfront Convention Center for the 16th annual Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Invitational.

The event, which draws gymnasts from around the country, is hosted by the Erie Sports Commission and Erie Gymnastics.

If you are interested in attending, things begin Friday morning at 8 a.m. and continue through Monday afternoon.

Admission is $12 for adults, and $6 for children over the age of 3.

For more information you can visit: www.eriegymnastics.com.