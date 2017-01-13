Erie Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire

A busy morning for Erie firefighters, as they battled an early morning house fire.

The first call came in around 4:15 Friday morning, for a fully involved fire at a home near the intersection of Hess Avenue and East Lake Road.

According to reports from the scene, one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There is smoke and fire damage throughout the two-story house.

No word yet on a cause, as fire officials investigate.