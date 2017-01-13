Erie Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire

Posted: Updated:

A busy morning for Erie firefighters, as they battled an early morning house fire.

The first call came in around 4:15 Friday morning, for a fully involved fire at a home near the intersection of Hess Avenue and East Lake Road.

According to reports from the scene, one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There is smoke and fire damage throughout the two-story house.

No word yet on a cause, as fire officials investigate.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com