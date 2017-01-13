$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Corry

One person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Erie county for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Crosby's on East Main Street in Corry, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls - 01-03-13-16-43 - and the red Powerball - 24.

The winner purchased Power Play, which doubled the winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.

The ticket holder has one year from the drawing to come forward.

Crosby's will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.