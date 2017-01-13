$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Corry - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Corry

Posted: Updated:

One person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Erie county for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Crosby's on East Main Street in Corry, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls - 01-03-13-16-43 - and the red Powerball - 24.

The winner purchased Power Play, which doubled the winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.

The ticket holder has one year from the drawing to come forward.

Crosby's will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com