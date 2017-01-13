Troopers: Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust, Arrest in Albion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Troopers: Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust, Arrest in Albion

Posted: Updated:
Timothy Ross Timothy Ross

State Police say a traffic stop in Albion led to a meth bust and arrest.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday along Keepville Road.

Troopers say Timothy Ross, 31, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, was stopped for traffic violations when drug paraphernalia was spotted in plain view.

According to State Police, they found several baggies of meth, a digital scale and items used to make the drug in his vehicle.

Ross reportedly had a passenger and dog in his car and told State Police he lived only a mile away.

Investigators say they followed him to the residence where the dog was put in a shed. Troopers say they got permission from Ross's brother and mother who own the property to search the shed, where they found items used to make meth.

The State Police Clandestine Lab was then called in and confirmed a meth lab was found inside the shed.

Ross faces charges for making and distributing the drug. He currently sits behind bars in the Crawford County Prison.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com