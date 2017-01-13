Troopers: Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust, Arrest in Albion

State Police say a traffic stop in Albion led to a meth bust and arrest.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday along Keepville Road.

Troopers say Timothy Ross, 31, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, was stopped for traffic violations when drug paraphernalia was spotted in plain view.

According to State Police, they found several baggies of meth, a digital scale and items used to make the drug in his vehicle.

Ross reportedly had a passenger and dog in his car and told State Police he lived only a mile away.

Investigators say they followed him to the residence where the dog was put in a shed. Troopers say they got permission from Ross's brother and mother who own the property to search the shed, where they found items used to make meth.

The State Police Clandestine Lab was then called in and confirmed a meth lab was found inside the shed.

Ross faces charges for making and distributing the drug. He currently sits behind bars in the Crawford County Prison.