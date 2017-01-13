Two members of the band Tower of Power hit by train

Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the group's representative said.

"In an unfortunate accident...drummer David Garibaldi and current bassist Marc van Wageningen were struck by a train in California," said their PR agent Jeremy Westby in a statement to CNN. Both men are responsive and being treated at a hospital, according to Westby.

CNN affiliate KRON reports that the accident happened while the men were walking in Jack London Square, near the concert venue in the Embarcadero area of Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department said "multiple pedestrians hit by train," in a tweet and that two ambulances were requested.

Garibaldi and Wageningen were not in the designated crosswalk when they were hit, an Amtrak spokesperson told CNN Affiliate KGO.

The band was scheduled to perform Thursday night at Yoshi's music venue in Oakland. Their two concerts have been canceled according to the club's website.

A video posted on the band's Facebook page showed Tower of Power performing at Yoshi's earlier this week.

The Oakland-based Tower of Power was founded in 1968 and its horn driven sound has been featured on songs by Elton John, Santana, Rod Stewart and Aerosmith.

Their own hits include songs such as "You're Still a Young Man" and "What is Hip."