More Than 100 Bags of Heroin Seized After Traffic Stop

Police say more than 100 bags of heroin are now off the streets of Jamestown, New York after a traffic stop Thursday.

Officers pulled over Felix Rodriguez Gomez, 31, of Jamestown, near West 11th and North Main Street around 8:15 p.m. for reportedly driving under the influence of drugs with a 13 year old passenger in the vehicle.

They then took Rodriguez Gomez to the Jamestown City Jail, where police say he was in possession of a large amount of heroin packaged for sale.

He faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI drugs, felony aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.