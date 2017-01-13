More Than 100 Bags of Heroin Seized After Traffic Stop - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More Than 100 Bags of Heroin Seized After Traffic Stop

Felix Rodriguez Gomez Felix Rodriguez Gomez

Police say more than 100 bags of heroin are now off the streets of Jamestown, New York after a traffic stop Thursday.

Officers pulled over Felix Rodriguez Gomez, 31, of Jamestown, near West 11th and North Main Street around 8:15 p.m. for reportedly driving under the influence of drugs with a 13 year old passenger in the vehicle.

They then took Rodriguez Gomez to the Jamestown City Jail, where police say he was in possession of a large amount of heroin packaged for sale.

He faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWAI drugs, felony aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.

