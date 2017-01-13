Builders Association Took Early Action Against Jailed Erie Contr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Builders Association Took Early Action Against Jailed Erie Contractor

An Erie contractor is facing additional charges after more customers have come forward, accusing him of cheating them.

Lloyd Davis,60, now faces 283 charges from 40 customers. State police say Davis, and his firm, LD Construction, accepted deposits from customers for the purchase of materials for work to be done at their homes. Police say Davis either did not order the materials, did not start the job, or abandoned the job after only a small amount of work. The customers are claiming losses of $446,000.
   

Matt Krol, President of The Builders Association of Northwest Pennsylvania, says Davis was thrown out of the organization, over a year ago, because of customer complaints.

"We have severed ways with him, about a year ago, when some of these things were coming to light and getting to our office, where we started hearing of these things. We decided to separate our ways because that's not the standard that our members uphold to," Krol said.

Davis was arraigned on the additional charges today.   He remains in the Erie County Prison. His bond was increased to $350,000.
 

