Local Streetscape Projects to Receive Federal Funding

Governor Tom Wolf is releasing $33 million in federal funds for streetscape improvement projects across the state.

A total of three projects will receive funding in Erie and Crawford Counties.

The City of Erie is receiving nearly $175,745 for improvements to the area along West 18th Street, between Liberty and Poplar Streets. The money will be used for sidewalk and curb improvements, along with streetscape improvements, which includes lighting and trees.

Crawford County is receiving a total of $475,000 for comprehensive updates to Water Street, between Second and Third Streets in Conneaut Lake. The funding will be used for improved crosswalks, sidewalks, curb cuts, and ramps.

The City of Meadville will receive $219,940 to repair the footbridge crossing Mill Run.