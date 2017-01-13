Pink Zone Game to Celebrate 10 Years In Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pink Zone Game to Celebrate 10 Years In Erie

Posted: Updated:

A local sporting event to honor cancer survivors and educate others about breast cancer will kick off Saturday in Erie, and it's for the 10th year.
        Gannon University's "Pink Zone" basketball game will raise money for local charities. in years past, money raised has stayed local and gone to groups such as Linked By Pink and The American Cancer Society. Fundraising activities throughout the years have brought in more than $100,000 dollars.
        The game is at 1 p.m. against Clarion University at the Hammermill Center in Downtown Erie.
        Saint Vincent Hospital and Highmark are corporate sponsors of the game. Some of the female newborns at Saint Vincent have been dressed in pink onesies to help promote the game. ##

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com