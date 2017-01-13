Meadville residents watch flood waters rise

Flood waters just keep getting higher on the back deck of Dolores Berroth's Meadville home.

"You can come out here and sit on the back deck and go fishing," said Berroth, reflecting on times when her backyard isn't sitting in several feet of water. Then she laughed. "You can go fishing right from here right now," she joked.

She and her neighbor's in the Asbury Manor West Community Home Park are among those hit the hardest from Thursday's flooding. On Friday, neighbors watched the Cussewago Creek spill over its banks, littering backyards with debris. A barrel floated downstream from a nearby business and into Berroth's yard. Her neighbor's lawn mower, now under water.

"Sometimes you'll have a little pond about two trailers down, but this is nuts," said Berroth, who has lived in Meadville for nearly 20 years, but the park for only one of them. "This is crazy."

Down the road, her neighbor, Miranda Sellen, has been documenting the damage, sent Erie News Now photos when the waters were just inches deep. Over 24 hours later, those inches have turned to feet.

"Maybe 3-4 ft., probably comes up to here on me if I was to go out there," said Sellen, pointing just above her waist.

Meadville city officials believe flood levels are beginning to even out, and evacuations are not likely.

"We're monitoring the rise and monitoring the street closures to make sure those barricades are still in place," said Andy Walker, city manager.

Water levels in French Creek are expected to be the highest they've been in over 20 years, according to the National Weather Service. The creek is expected to crest around 15 feet by Saturday afternoon."

"This is the worst I've seen it yet ever since I moved here," said Sellen, who moved to the park four years ago. "It's pretty high and it keeps coming up."

Some residents, left with few options of getting around. Some can be seen driving all-terrain vehicles through water several feet deep. Many, now left wondering, how will the water be around?

"I hope it doesn't get any deeper," said Berroth.

PennDOT is updating road closures through all of Northwestern Pa. throughout the day.