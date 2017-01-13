Friday Night Feature: Lake Erie Ballet is on 'Pointe' with New Ideas for a Classic Art Form

This week, Erie News Now welcomed, Lesley Scalise of the Lake Erie Ballet onto our set for our Friday Night Feature.

Scalise knew she wanted to make a career in ballet when she was 12-years-old, dancing the role of Clara in the Nutcracker.

It's only fitting then, that her career would lead her to the Lake Erie Ballet, where the Nutcracker is a notably known production the company puts on each year.

Scalise is the ballet's new artistic director. She has worked with some of the best coaches, trainers and dancers so far in her career, giving her the skills and creativity Lake Erie Ballet needs to take that next step in advancing their quality.

Being a non-profit organization, the Lake Erie Ballet works hard to build their credit and has produced a number of professional dancers throughout the years.

The company continues to build and grow, so much so, they expanded to a new location.

Still on Holland St, but a couple blocks further south, the Lake Erie Ballet now resides in a much bigger facility. This new building offers room for larger audience members, as well as newer technology and much more studio space for the dancers to be able to rehearse at their fullest potential.

You can learn more about the Lake Erie Ballet, purchase tickets to events, or register your child for classes on their website.

You can also read more about Lesley Scalise and her journey on their about page as well.

And a quick way to keep up to date on all things new with the Lake Erie Ballet, is by liking and following them on Facebook.