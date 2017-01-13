Steelers Chiefs Kick-Off Moved To 8:20 P.M. Sunday

The NFL moved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs playoff game from a one o'clock start to a 8:20 p.m. kick-off. Local Pittsburgh Steelers fans are not happy about the timing change of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It means a little bit of a quieter game for us, that is bed time. I have an 8 month old and an almost 3 year old and that is the time we usually get them ready for bed," said Corinn Chernicky, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

"Too late, I'll stay home," said Brenda Bax, also a Steelers fan.

Both ladies had plans with family and friends for the game but the timing changed it all.

"Well then I can go out with my friends, have a few cocktails while we watch the game," Bax describes her original game plans.

"No hooping or hollering from me and my husband for the whole full touchdowns," said a disappointed Chernicky.

Business owners are dealing with the timing change too. Sunflower Club General Manager Jamie Depalma said the game change forced him to rearrange some schedules and opening of their downstairs bar. He's hoping it doesn't slow business too much.

"We're going to be optimistic that it's still going to be busy. Martin Luther King Day is the next day, and a lot of people are off work, a lot of places are closed. We're hoping the 8:30 game will still bring the people out," said Depalma.

Former Erie News Now Anchor Emily Welsh works as a news anchor in Kansas City. She said the schedule change was a public safety concern, but agrees with reports that it may help ticket sales.

"I think ticket sales definitely went down because of the threat of the ice storm and ticket prices were going down because no one was buying. So I think moving the game is going to help tickets sales," explained Welsh.

Chief Meteorologist Geoff Cornish said the game change allows for the worse of the storm past but it still won't be great football conditions.

"During the course of the day, temperatures are going to slowly warm up. So we're going to go from a mess of freezing rain in Kansas City, eventually we'll climb above freezing, 35 at 8:20 p.m., changing over to rain which will be a little more manageable," said Cornish.

Despite it all, everyone is ready for kick-off.

"I think it'll be a little tougher game this time and I just want to see a good game," said Bax.

"I cannot wait I want to go to the Super Bowl so badly," said Chernicky.

"Everyone is really excited and we know Chiefs fans will be out there no matter what the weather is, that won't stop them," said Welsh.