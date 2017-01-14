Transition Tracker: One week from inauguration edition

Stop us if you've heard this before: we are now one step closer to repealing Obamacare. Or perhaps we should say, "one more step closer."

Friday, House Republicans followed the Senate's lead and passed the budget resolution. So, Obamacare's been repealed? No. Now Congress can begin the process of repealing. From the notorious traffic to legislation, nothing happens quickly in Washington, D.C.

Obamacare

The House approved the budget resolution on a mostly party line vote, 227-198, taking the next formal step toward dismantling Obamacare.

Repeal pushback is coming from an odd direction -- Republican governors. Several who took federal money to expand Medicaid in their states are warning of disastrous consequences, Politico reports.

The acting Centers for Medicare and Medicaid administrator tweeted a graphic showing who is impacted by repealing Obamacare that is generating buzz.

Leading House GOP moderate Charlie Dent told CNN's Manu Raju that he has "reservations" about moving forward so quickly with the Obamacare repeal.

Why is it so hard to replace Obamacare? It's complicated.

Obamacare was a hot topic at Thursday night's CNN Town Hall. House Speaker Paul Ryan was adamant the GOP would repeal and replace it at the same time and claimed the law is in a "death spiral."

Ryan also renewed his pledge to defund Planned Parenthood at the town hall. CNN's Jake Tapper pushed him on the fact that federal money already cannot be used to fund abortions.

Obamacare architect Dr. Zeke Emanuel cast doubts about the Republican repeal and replace plan on CNN's "New Day" Friday morning: "They do not have a bill that they can now put forward immediately."

Immigration

Sources tell CNN's Rene Marsh that Trump transition officials are already holding active talks with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Interior Department to begin planning the Mexican border wall.

At Thursday's CNN Town Hall, Ryan told an undocumented immigrant protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that he does not want to deport her, and pledged that Congress won't allow Trump to create a "deportation force." Ryan also said Trump and Congress should work on a "good, humane solution" for those protected under DACA.

Dreamers in Florida say a DACA repeal would be "life-changing."

On Thursday, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin reintroduced the BRIDGE Act, which would provide a temporary legislative fix to the DACA issue. The bill has bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, and a group of 94 CEOs from Illinois, Florida and Colorado have signed a letter urging Congress to pass it.

Just as President Barack Obama was surprising Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, news broke that his administration has ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy for Cubans.

Infrastructure/Taxes

Members of the bipartisan "Problem Solvers Caucus" are urging Trump to prioritize "rebuilding America's infrastructure and reforming our tax code" and arguing that the "logic of combining (the two issues) into one package is compelling." Their letter explains to Trump that if he pursues these objectives, he'll have "willing governing partners" in them.

Taxes

On Thursday, Trump transition officials spoke with the House Ways ^and^ Means Committee to push for Ivanka Trump's child care reform proposal that includes tax credits and six weeks of maternity leave. When asked about this at the CNN Town Hall, Ryan said the proposal is "definitely on the table."

Trade

According to new data released Friday, China's exports fell 2% last year, its biggest decline since 2009. Given Trump's hallmark critiques of US-China trade, Chinese officials and many economists do not expect the picture to improve for China anytime soon.

Environment

On Thursday, Obama made three civil rights sites national monuments and expanded protected land in Oregon and California. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal wrote a deep dive about Obama's late moves, noting they will be difficult, if not impossible, to roll back.

Looking ahead...

SATURDAY -- IMMIGRATION -- Leading immigration activist groups are planning on holding a "National Day of Action" in 20 states and DC to protest Trump's potential immigration policies. The DC rally will be at the Metropolitan AME Church. The New York Times profiled some of the groups expected to attend.

SUNDAY -- OBAMACARE -- Congressional Democrats are holding a nationwide "Day of Action" to rally against Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. They are planning more than 40 different rallies, but the highest profile one will be at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan where Sens. Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are scheduled to attend.