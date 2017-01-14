Human Remains Found Along Lake Erie Shore in Conneaut, Ohio - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Human Remains Found Along Lake Erie Shore in Conneaut, Ohio

Posted: Updated:

Human remains were found Saturday along the shore of Lake Erie, about 300 yards west of the Pennsylvania state line, according to Conneaut, Ohio Police.

A man walking along the beaches of Lake Erie spotted the partially decomposed body of an adult man, police said.

Conneaut Police say the department was notified about the discovery around 9:17 a.m. by Pennsylvania State police.

Detectives and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office were called to the scene, where the body was reportedly located about 30 feet south of the Lake Erie water line.

The Cuyahoga County Morgue removed the remains for autopsy and identification, police said.

No other details have been released as detectives continue their investigation.

