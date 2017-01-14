Former Sinnott aide, businessman Whaley confirms mayoral bid

Businessman Jon Whaley confirmed to Erie News Now Saturday he is running for mayor of Erie.

Whaley is the former chief of staff for Mayor Joe Sinnott from 2006-2007. But he switched to the Republican Party for this run, he said, due in part to strategy because fewer GOP candidates are expected than Democratic candidates in the May primary.

The 53-year-old is a small business owner in the city, who calls himself "the Donald Trump of Erie" because he wants to shake up the political establishment.

"I look and see what the Democrats have done for the last 50 years, and I think we're in the worst shape we've ever been," he said. "A great many Democrats, just like Democrats that voted for Trump may say let's try something different. Erie needs something different."

Whaley plans to consolidate or outsource areas like the city garage and tax collection agency, moves he said will generate millions of dollars immediately. He would spend that money on an expanded police department and an east side police substation.