Driver Trapped In Crash Off Technology Drive

State police are investigating violent rollover accident on Technology Drive, near Penn State Behrend as a possible case of DUI, after they reported finding drug paraphernalia in the wreckage.

The accident happened about 9:00 a.m. Saturday. State police identify the driver as 22-year-old Sean StCyr, of New Eagle, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh. Investigators say he lost control of his car on a curve. It plowed down a hill, and into a wooded area, hitting several small trees. Police report that the vehicle hit a divot, flipped forward, slamming the roof into another tree, then landed upside down trapping the driver.

An off duty city fireman in the area at the time spotted the accident and called for help. Rescuers from Brookside and Kuhl Hose responded. Brookside Chief Campy Dahlkemper said, "An off duty firefighter actually came upon it while he was riding his bike, he did extricate the person before I arrived. We called LifeStar here to the scene to help us with patient care and then he was taken to (UPMC) Hamot Medical Center." Nursing officials at Hamot say the patient is listed in serious condition.