Armed Hold-Up at Speed Check

Erie police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station and convenience store. It happened about 6:40 this evening at the speed check in the 2200 block of Buffalo road in Erie. Police say the robber was a white male, wearing a mask and gloves.

He showed a weapon, then investigators say the suspect grabbed the entire cash register drawer and took off. He was last seen heading south on McClelland Avenue. Police did not disclose the amount of cash taken. No one got hurt in the hold-up.