King Awards Dinner Bringing the Dream Home

Local Martin Luther King holiday observances got underway with the annual King Awards Dinner tonight. With the theme, Bringing the Dream Home, Connecting to our Roots, the 7th annual dinner came back home to Erie's Martin Luther King Center this year.

The event honored Erie's Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams, AFL-CIO Community Service Labor Liaison and United Way of Erie County Vice President Ron Oliver and The Erie Community Foundation for their contributions to the community.

Samuel Epps, an Erie native, who attended youth programs at the MLK Center as a child and helped his grandmother with the community garden, was keynote speaker. He called for Erie to see the continued value of what the neighborhood center offers to community residents every day. Epps, now political director at UNITE HERE Local 25 in Washington, DC, advocates on behalf of 7,000 hospitality workers in the District of Columbia.

He also worked for President Obama's first presidential campaign. He shared concerns about the how the recent vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act will impact Erie residents. "Right now there's not a replacement, and that's why we need to remember Dr. King. He was working on not just civil rights, but moving into social and economic justice, and that's just where we are. For people in this community to be able to go to the doctor is a human right," Epps said.