BREAKING: Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

BREAKING: Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide

Posted: Updated:

BREAKING: Erie Police are on the scene of a homicide at the Shell Station located at 605 Parade Street.

It happened around 1:20 Sunday morning. One 26 year old male victim was transported to UPMC Hamot for gunshot wounds, where he later died.

This is a developing story; stick with Erie News Now for the very latest.

